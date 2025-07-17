A town is in mourning for a well-known and loved Calderdale taxi driver who died suddenly on Tuesday.

Khalil Rehman was famous across Todmorden and beyond, and his death - after suffering a heart attack aged just 46- has left many people reeling.

Close family friend and former Mayor of Todmorden Abid Hussain said: “The whole of Todmorden is crying.

"So many people have been upset. He was loved by all communities.

"He will be very missed.”

Khalil, who leaves five sisters and a brother, had lived in Todmorden his entire life.

He became a taxi driver after attending Todmorden High School and worked for several of the town’s firms, most recently for A1 Street Cars Todmorden.

It was through his work that he became known by so many for his kindness, generosity and friendly nature.

"He was very hard working, funny and kind,” said Mr Hussain.

"He was a chatty, friendly guy.

"All the pub landlords knew him. So many people have been asking me when the funeral will be.”

Hundreds of tributes have been posted on social media for Khalil.

Some have suggested a memorial should be created for him, others that he should be given a community award.

A banner has also gone up in Todmorden town centre with ‘#ClearSix’ on – a reference to Khalil’s taxi number and that, when he was free to pick up a new customer, he would tell his operator: “Number six is clear”.

Plans for Khalil’s funeral are currently underway, with people expected to attend from across the country.

The Courier will publish details of when the funeral will take place when they have been confirmed.