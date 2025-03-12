Todmorden man's fundraising helps charity make inroads into treatment of rare cancer

Mike Rooney, Dr Eleni Vrana and Nigel Tobias

A husband’s pledge to honour his late wife’s name by fundraising in her memory has resulted a charity appointing a clinical research fellow to make inroads into the treatment of a rare cancer.

Mike Rooney, from Todmorden, was determined to make a difference after his wife Janet died from bile duct cancer in April 2023. Janet was treated at the leading cancer centre, The Christie in Manchester.

Former property agent Mike, aged 65, completed a mammoth fundraising mission along with support from his friends and raised over £100,000 for The Christie Charity which supports the work of The Christie.

This money has enabled The Christie to create The Janet Rooney HPB Fellowship, and appoint Dr Eleni Vrana, a clinical research fellow in hepato-pancreatico-biliary (HPB) and neuroendocrine tumours (NET).

HPB cancer is a general term for cancers affecting the liver, gallbladder, pancreas and bile ducts. It has a high mortality rate. The fellowship will also involve clinical experience in managing patients with a NET diagnosis. These are rare tumours that develop in the neuroendocrine system which is made up of nerve and gland cells that produce hormones that are released into the bloodstream.

Dr Vrana, aged 29 who is originally from Greece, but is now living in Manchester city centre, was aware of the reputation of The Christie for groundbreaking research and clinical excellence and so jumped at the chance to apply for the two-year clinical research fellow position.

Her focus on HPB cancers and NETs aligns with The Christie mission to advance research and improve patient outcomes in these complex disease areas. Under the guidance of Dr Mairéad McNamara - Senior Lecturer at The University of Manchester and Honorary Consultant in Medical Oncology at The Christie - Dr Vrana is now actively engaged in clinical research, patient care, multidisciplinary tumour boards, and international research collaborations.

“It is a big commitment for me to move from my home country of Greece to England, but I feel incredibly privileged to join The Christie and be part of such an outstanding team,” said Dr Vrana. “I hope that during my work here I will contribute to the advancements of research in hepato-pancreatico-biliary cancers and neuroendocrine tumours.

“The Janet Rooney Fellowship will allow me to gain invaluable experience and contribute to pioneering research that will have a considerable impact in improving patients’ diagnosis, treatment and management. I am grateful for the opportunity and for the generous fundraising efforts that made this possible.”

Janet’s husband Mike embarked on an ambitious mission to raise £100,000 for The Christie Charity in his wife Janet’s memory. He and his friends dedicated themselves to the cause, organising various fundraising activities, including a dinner and auction at The Midland Hotel in Manchester.

In 2023 Mike - along with Nigel Tobias, Paul Whitehurst, and David Brooks - took on the physically and emotionally demanding 500-mile Camino de Santiago trek in Spain.

Mike said: “Losing Janet was devastating, but I wanted to channel my grief into something meaningful. Janet was a beautiful caring person, and this fellowship ensures her legacy lives on and helps improve research, diagnosis, and treatment for others facing HPB cancers.

“Janet’s cancer was hard to detect as it was hidden behind the liver and there is little research into bile duct cancer so I wanted to try and do something about that if I could.

“The overwhelming support I’ve received has been truly heartwarming, and I’m thrilled that Dr Vrana has now been appointed as the new fellow. I look forward to hearing about any developments in the treatment of this cancer.”

Louise Hadley, Chief Executive of The Christe Charity, said: "Dr Elena Vrana’s appointment as the new clinical research fellow marks a significant step forward in advancing research into HPB cancers and NETs.

“Clinical research is critical to accelerating discoveries from the laboratory into clinical practice. That is why The Christie Charity is committed to supporting the training of the next generation of clinical researchers so that they are equipped with the skills and expertise to enable them to succeed and become the clinical leaders of the future.

“This fellowship, made possible by the incredible generosity and commitment of Mike and his friends in memory of Janet, is a lasting legacy that will drive innovation and improve outcomes for patients facing these challenging cancers."

The Christie Charity supports the work of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust providing enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds. This includes money for care and treatment, research, education, and extra patient services. Gifts from the public make a huge difference to the care and treatment that The Christie is able to provide to patients and their families.