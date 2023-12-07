Todmorden Town Deal Bandstand Project awarded investment from Heritage Lottery to support its restoration

An iconic Todmorden landmark has been awarded funding to support its restoration.

Todmorden Town Council has been awarded just under £250k from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support the restoration of the Grade II Listed Bandstand in Centre Vale Park, alongside the £1.1M already allocated to improve the park from Todmorden Town Deal’s £17.5M investment package.

Built in 1914, the Edwardian Bandstand is one of only five surviving open fronted ‘theatre’ style Bandstands and, as such, it has remained a highly visible and historic local landmark in the town for over a century.

The Bandstand sits at the top of Todmorden’s principle green space, Centre Vale Park, and once renovated its future will be secured for community use including performance, festivals and events throughout the year. Picture: Craig Shaw

As part of the project, Todmorden Town Council is working with the local community-led Bandstand Group who will have a role in engaging with local performing organisations to use the restored Bandstand, as part of a town wide ambition to coordinate events and performance across Todmorden’s diverse spaces.

Coun Denis Skelton, Leader, Todmorden Town Council said: “The decision to take on the responsibility of ownership of the Bandstand has unlocked the opportunity for grant funding to be secured and in working with the Bandstand Group to take on responsibility for operational management of the Bandstand, we now have a way forward to see this centrepiece of Centre Vale Park to be bought to life for the enjoyment of all.”

James Duffy, a member of Todmorden Bandstand Group said: “Our group of local residents has been working for over four years to save the Bandstand and get it restored. Over the past two years or so, the efforts of the Todmorden Town Deal Board, Todmorden Town Council, Calderdale Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund have really come together to find a way forward and delivered this fantastic result.

Pam Warhurst, Chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board. Picture: Craig Shaw

"We’d like to thank everyone involved, and we will look forward to working with the Town Council to bring this wonderful building back into use.”

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are delighted to support Todmorden Town Council with this project to return the magnificent Grade II Listed Bandstand to its former glory.

"It’s wonderful to know that, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, local people will be able to come together and enjoy performances in this unique space once again.”

The restoration of the Bandstand is part of a wider suite of improvements to Centre Vale Park funded by Todmorden Town Deal, in partnership with Todmorden Town Council, including refurbishment of the bowling pavilion, upgrading of the existing tennis courts and the creation of a Multi-Use Games Area. A new Wheels Park funded by Town Deal Accelerator funding and Todmorden Town Council was opened in Summer 2021 and has proved highly popular for children and young people.

Pam Warhurst, Chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “I am delighted that this fantastic award will help local people and Todmorden Town Council secure the future of our Bandstand, alongside the wider Town Deal project to transform the facilities in Centre Vale Park.

"It is a priority for Todmorden Town Deal Board that the £17.5M investment we have already achieved for the town acts as a starting point for partners, like Todmorden Town Council, to attract further funding and partnership into Todmorden, and I congratulate everyone involved on this wonderful news.”