News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Todmorden Town Deal Board seeks new Board members to help deliver £17.5M plans for town

The Todmorden Town Deal Board is seeking new Board members who can contribute to the programme by bringing their ability and knowledge of the area, its communities and business.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The Todmorden Town Deal Board oversees the delivery of the £17.5 million Todmorden Town Deal Programm.

The Board will work with Calderdale Council, the Accountable Body for the Todmorden Town Deal, to give strategic support to project partners, check progress, and make recommendations to ensure the programme delivers outputs and outcomes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Board members will play a key role in working collectively to realise the vision of Todmorden as a thriving market town that capitalises on its unique landscape, its environment, and its renowned community activism and enterprising spirit.

Todmorden Town HallTodmorden Town Hall
Todmorden Town Hall
Most Popular

Through this position, successful applicants will help the Board shape a town that aspires to be a place where talent and enterprise can thrive.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “This is an opportunity to be at the centre of the Town Deal process, to champion Todmorden and oversee the vision become a reality.

"If you are committed to being part of making our market town fit for the future and you have some relevant experience and skills I’d urge you to come forward and explore these opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are also seeking volunteers with experience of youth engagement to join our Youth Panel, and volunteers to join our sustainability Panel to support our work to tackle the climate crisis.”

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board. Picture: Craig ShawPam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board. Picture: Craig Shaw
Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board. Picture: Craig Shaw

For more details, visit www.todmordentowndeal.co.uk

Applications must be submitted by June 9, with interviews the week commencing June 12.

Read More
NOSTALGIA: 37 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2005
Related topics:TodmordenCalderdale Council