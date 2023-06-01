Todmorden Town Deal Board seeks new Board members to help deliver £17.5M plans for town

The Todmorden Town Deal Board oversees the delivery of the £17.5 million Todmorden Town Deal Programm.

The Board will work with Calderdale Council, the Accountable Body for the Todmorden Town Deal, to give strategic support to project partners, check progress, and make recommendations to ensure the programme delivers outputs and outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Board members will play a key role in working collectively to realise the vision of Todmorden as a thriving market town that capitalises on its unique landscape, its environment, and its renowned community activism and enterprising spirit.

Todmorden Town Hall

Through this position, successful applicants will help the Board shape a town that aspires to be a place where talent and enterprise can thrive.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “This is an opportunity to be at the centre of the Town Deal process, to champion Todmorden and oversee the vision become a reality.

"If you are committed to being part of making our market town fit for the future and you have some relevant experience and skills I’d urge you to come forward and explore these opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also seeking volunteers with experience of youth engagement to join our Youth Panel, and volunteers to join our sustainability Panel to support our work to tackle the climate crisis.”

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board. Picture: Craig Shaw

For more details, visit www.todmordentowndeal.co.uk