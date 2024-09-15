Todmorden Hippodrome

The Hippodrome Theatre in Todmorden has been awarded nearly £90,000 towards their building extension and remodelling project Raise The Roof.

Funding successes include £50,000 from The Rural England Prosperity Fund, £4,700 from The Brelms Trust, and £35,000 from the Foyle Foundation on the back of investment from Todmorden Town Deal.

The Hippodrome Theatre is one of the country’s largest community-owned theatres, with over 350 community members and 200 young people in its youth theatre. The theatre offers an award winning year round programme of shows, plays and entertainment often playing to sell out audiences.

The Town Deal project at the Hippodrome aims to create a more accessible venue, with better rehearsal, exhibition, archive and performance spaces and a more welcoming and fit for purpose foyer area.

Town Deal funding has also realised an ambition by owners of the theatre, Todmorden. Amateur and Operatic Society (TAODS), to bring cinema back to Todmorden for local communities to experience and enjoy. This summer the return of community cinema to Todmorden as part of Town Deal funding has attracted hundreds of families over the school holidays, with free entry and free popcorn for children.

Todmorden Town Deal aims to support better and improved opportunities for local people across learning, enterprise, health and wellbeing, arts and heritage, and through a more attractive and welcoming town centre.

Helen Clarkson, Chair of Trustees, Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (TAODS) said: ‘We are thrilled to see affordable and accessible cinema return to our theatre and that local people and communities can enjoy such a high quality experience once more at our wonderful Edwardian theatre space. Whilst there is more to do in terms of achieving our ambitions for the Town Deal project, we are delighted with progress we’ve achieved so far and with the further funding we have raised to date.’

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: ‘As a Board, we are committed to developing skills and aspirations for employment for our young people including in the arts and creative sector, so we are delighted that this investment has helped to bring further support to enhance these opportunities at the wonderful Hippodrome Theatre. We have always been clear that Town Deal funding is just the start and to see further investment and partnership coming into Todmorden reflects this aim.’

It is hoped that construction works on The Hippodrome will start later in 2024, but this is subject to change.