Todmorden’s new Wheelspark is now officially open. Pictures: Craig Shaw

Paying tribute MP Craig Whittaker said: “I am incredibly honoured to open the Todmorden Wheelspark for many reasons.

“This vision started in 2014 with Todmorden Town Councillor’s Margareta Holmstedt and Christine Potter who have been working on this since then, it is also down to Coun Denis Skinner, Leader of Todmorden Town Council who has led on this project.

“There has been good collaboration from Todmorden Town Council and also the Todmorden Town Deal the body which is putting together plans to spend Todmorden’s £17.5m Town Deal Fund so thanks there go to Pam Warhurst, Tim Benjamin and Coun Silvia Dacre the co-chairs and of course Calderdale Council whose help, guidance and assistance have been invaluable as has the involvement of the Environment Agency.”

Mr Whittaker also welcomed the involvement of The Collective, a group of 18-25 year olds engaging formally with youngsters to put forward their views as part of the wider Town Deal Board youth engagement work.

Shannon Jackson from The Collective, who helped with the promotion of the event said: “As under 25s from the local area, we are delighted to have supported the launch of the new Wheelspark.

“The Town Council have done a fantastic job in pulling plans together and creating a new legacy of positive change for young people and families coming out of the pandemic.”

Nayar Hamid and daughter Amelia Islam. Pictures: Craig Shaw

The day itself saw a wide range activities being carried out with many users getting the chance to take part in competitions with many being awarded prizes for their efforts.

Team Rubicon were engaged by Todmorden Town Council to start the day with lessons for beginners in one part of the Wheelspark, whilst other more experienced users continued to show their expertise, followed in the afternoon by some high- flying tricks provided by advanced users from Team Rubicon.

The morning session saw some very young children having a go on their three wheeled scooters intently following the actions of the coaches, as best as they could, as they mingled with slightly older children in a family fun day out for all.

Nayar Hamid and daughter Amelia Islam, 4, said: “It’s been a lovely day. The coach was excellent. Amelia was scared to go on the Wheelspark at first but after some training she loved it”

Adam Davidson and daughter Anna Falcus. Pictures: Craig Shaw

Adam Davidson and daughter Anna Falcus, 8, “It’s been a really good event, the coaching session today has really helped Anna’s confidence and she will definitely come back.”

Geoff Else of Team Rubicon, said: “I really like the design of the Wheelspark.

“The jump box is a great feature, it’s really nicely spaced either side and it’s good to have the street features arranged as they are at the front of the park.

“There is something for everybody here, for all abilities”

Coun Denis Skelton on behalf of Todmorden Town Council said: “We are delighted to see this fantastic project completed on time and on budget.

“Made possible with the support of Calderdale Council, the Town Deal Fund and funding from central government in addition to funds from Todmorden Town Council, the Park has been a massive success with the youth of the town already and is constantly busy”