Todmorden’s new Wheelspark is ready for its official opening

Todmorden Wheelspark

Coaching lessons will be provided in the morning ahead of the official opening by MP Craig Whittaker, who has been instrumental in securing funding for this project as part of the Town Deals Accelerator Fund.

In the afternoon there will be a “jam” session where several demonstrations from very experienced users will take place.

Users of all ages are welcome to join in the event but with the strict proviso that Helmets must be worn.

Tony Lawson, Youth Engagement Lead, Todmorden Town Deal Board

This is a strict licensing and insurance requirement so no Helmet and no use that day. A limited supply of Helmets will be available for use, but all users are encouraged to always wear protective equipment.

The Wheelspark was completed two weeks ahead of schedule. After all safety checks were completed and the site handed over to Todmorden Town Council, all fencing was removed so that users of all ages have been able to access the site with large numbers already enjoying using it to the full.

Working closely with Calderdale Council and the Town Deal Board, the Town Council has managed to overcome several challenges including meeting exacting requirements associated with the areas use as a flood alleviation area and has entered into an agreement to lease the site from Calderdale Council for a term of 25 years.

Shannon Jackson Co-founder of the recently formed The Collective

Craig Whittaker MP said” I am delighted that as part of the government’s commitment to helping towns, we were able to bring forward funding the Accelerator Funding Programme to enable this project to be delivered for the benefit of Todmorden”

Tony Lawson, Youth Engagement Lead, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “The Board is working with a fantastic group of young people, who have formed 'The Collective' to ensure that opportunities for Todmorden’s under 25s are front and centre in how the vision for the town is progressed. This wonderful new Wheelspark has their full support and a three way collaboration on the event's promotion with Todmorden Council reflects how we can all work successfully together for the benefit of the town. Congratulations to all involved who have worked so hard to make this new facility a reality.'

Coun Denis Skelton Chair of Todmorden Town Council Resources Committee said: “Town Councillors have been wanting this project to go forward since when first mooted as far back as 2012.

"Funding has always been a major hurdle to overcome given that the Town Council is small in financial terms. We seized on the opportunity to bid for funds and after involving a youth panel in helping us determine what would be needed, and could be afforded, we contributed financially into the proposition to help lever in substantially more funds.

"Following close co-operation with Calderdale Council we were able to deliver a scheme, that judging by its use already is a winner for the people of Todmorden.

"It is amazing just how many youngsters we see walking through the town with skateboard in hand.”

Shannon Jackson, Co-founder of the recently formed The Collective, a group of young Todmordians who are working with the Town Deal Board and helping with promotion of the event, said: “As under 25s from the local area, we are happy to be supporting the launch of the new Skate park. The Town Council have done a fantastic job in pulling plans together and creating a new legacy of positive change for young people and families coming out of the pandemic. This is something to celebrate and we hope to see you on August bank holiday!"