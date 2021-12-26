Todmorden's young creatives, crafters and entrepreneurs take to market

Sarah Frost, Frost Illustrations, Todmorden showcased her lino prints at Todmorden market.

The Collective has been set up to support the Todmorden Town Deal Board to ensure that young people sit front and centre of shaping plans and the future vision of the town encapsulated in the £17.5M Town Investment Plan (TIP), currently awaiting final go ahead for project delivery from government.

The stall was an opportunity for The Collective to begin its work in creating new opportunities for Under 30s in the area, including creating paid work and training, more events and activities and new venues and spaces for the town’s youth community.

Kiya Major, artist, DJ and Events Lead of The Collective spoke about the rich potential of younger crafters, creatives and entrepreneurs of all kinds living in the town, and why the Collective’s new community was needed: “The market stall is a starting point to demonstrate the huge need for more opportunities for under 30s in Todmorden. Many of us are running businesses from bedrooms, and are passionate about what we do. We want to have a role in the community, shaping the future of the town.”

Other entrepreneurs supported by the Collective on Saturday included Sarah Frost, of Frost Illustrations, a popular lino printer of pictures and cards, who was excited by the Collective’s support for new business opportunities locally:

“I’ve been selling on Etsy, but the market stall is a chance to show my products to a local audience, to develop a customer base in my own town. I’ve sold a lot today, but it’s a no pressure thing, it’s relaxed and accessible, and more about doing this together. I would like to develop a skills training offer, and this kind of opportunity helps build confidence that we can do this together.”

Natalie Sharp, a local textile, dressmaker and music artist, was also at the market. She said: “Being here on the market is a great way to inspire and incentivise young budding entrepreneurs and creatives to get involved and show what they can do.”