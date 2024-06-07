Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 100 residents have been told they need to move out of their Halifax tower blocks.

Together Housing has announced it is emptying St James Court and Albion Court in Halifax town centre.

Of a total of 152 flats in the two high rise buildings, 130 are currently occupied but the people living there will have to move out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together Housing says both tower blocks need work that would cause “substantial disruption” to residents if the social landlords decide to carry it out.

Albion Court, Halifax

Michelle Allott, executive director of operations for Together Housing, said: “Over the last 18 months, Together Housing has been reviewing all high-rise blocks within our portfolio to ensure that our homes meet the needs and aspirations of our residents and to identify where further investment is required.

“This review has prioritised St James Court and Albion Court in Halifax town centre, which were built over 60 years ago and now require significant investment work throughout.

"If we decide to undertake this work, it would inevitably cause substantial disruption to residents and, as such, we have made the difficult decision to assist all residents in finding a new home in order to empty the two blocks and assess potential options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do not underestimate the impact of this decision on our residents.

Councillor Joe Thompson

"We have started discussions with residents this week and our staff are on site answering concerns and queries.

"We will be supporting each resident to find a new home over the coming months.

"We don’t intend to start relocating residents until September 2024 and fully appreciate that this will take some time to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t intend to rush the process. Our priority is our residents and ensuring they have a suitable new home to move into.”

One of the Town ward councillors Joe Thompson says he and his other ward members are pledging their support to any residents who need help following the news.

"We can appreciate this will be an extremely difficult time for affected residents.

"Moving home is difficult enough as it is but when the decision is taken out of your hands that only adds to the stress.