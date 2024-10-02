Together Housing: Over 100 families now living in new Halifax affordable housing development after three tower blocks knocked down

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
More than 100 families are now living in a new Halifax affordable housing development created after three tower blocks were demolished.

The Beech Hill development consists of 106 affordable homes of two, three, four, and five-bedrooms.

Together Housing, contractor Esh Construction and Calderdale Council spent four years on the project.

Work also involved external repairs and energy efficiency improvements to 70 homes on the site next door.

More 100 families now live in the Beech Hill development in Halifax
More 100 families now live in the Beech Hill development in Halifax

The site was awarded Residential Development of the Year at the Insider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards in 2022 and named Partnering Scheme of the Year at the Northern Housing Awards in 2023.

Patrick Berry, executive director of property at Together Housing, said: “It’s fantastic to see the completed homes at Beech Hill and to see many families settling into the new community and making it their own.

"This partnership has been a key part in ensuring we meet the diverse need for affordable housing in Halifax and we plan to continue working towards creating sustainable communities like Beech Hill in the future.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, added: “Having a safe and secure place to live is a fundamental right so I’m delighted to hear that over 100 families have settled into their new, affordable homes in Beech Hill.”

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, said: “Reaching this landmark moment in the Beech Hill transformation is an amazing achievement for all the organisations and local people involved.”

