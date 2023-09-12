Together Housing resident wins national award for work to improve building safety

Watch more videos on Shots!

Justin Appleyard, who lives in a high-rise block of flats in Halifax, has worked to raise awareness about resident building safety within high rise flats has now been recognised by colleagues who nominated him for a national award.

The Tenants Participation, Advisory Service (Tpas) launched its Engagement Heroes Volunteer Recognition Scheme to celebrate the work of tenants, residents and customers across the country who give their time up to make a difference to housing services, communities, and people.

Justin’s nomination follows five years of campaigning.

Mohammed Daji, Resident Engagement Officer, gives Justin Appleyard Tpas Engagement Heroes Volunteer Recognition certificate

After the tragic events of the Grenfell Tower fire unfolded, Justin worked tirelessly to make important changes which have helped shape the safety regulations in all Together Housing high-rise buildings.

His work to raise awareness about building safety led him to set up TRIO, which stands for The Responsibility Is Ours. TRIO is a resident initiative which believes that everyone has a duty to carry out their own responsibilities to keep themselves and others safe.

Following this, he has taken a number of steps to empower residents and make them aware of the ways in which they can keep themselves and their neighbours safe.

Through Together Housing, Justin has formed a strong partnership with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and has helped to successfully introduce a new system identifying the support needed by residents to evacuate safely in an emergency.

Justin said: “I am surprised but elated to be honoured this way. I must say that I am one of many who tirelessly work for the betterment of residents and have accepted the award on behalf of all the residents who try to have residents heard.

"It would also be remiss of me not to include the Together Housing Resident Engagement Team and other managers who have helped improve issues that have been highlighted.

“Thank you to Debbie and the team who nominated me and also to Tpas who are so resident led.”

Debbie Potter, Resident Engagement Manager, for Together Housing nominated Justin for the Tpas award.

She said: “Justin has worked extremely hard to raise awareness of building safety amongst residents over the past five years, emphasising how important it is that landlords and residents work collaboratively to make sure residents are safe in their homes.

"It’s a small token to recognise all of the passion and energy that Justin has given over the years, and to say how grateful we are for his ongoing support and commitment.”

Mohammed Daji, Resident Engagement Officer presented Justin with the award after spending many years supporting and working with him.