Together Housing supports Todmorden foodbank this Christmas with dozens of donations
The social housing company set up donation stations in each of the four main offices it occupies. Staff were invited to donate a variety of food, toiletries and festive goods for foodbanks and charities.
As the cost-of-living crisis continues to cause immense strain on many households, colleagues at the organisation used the collection to drop off tinned good, biscuits, snacks, mince pies and plenty of essentials like shower gels, shampoos, and toothpaste.
Within four-weeks, each donation station was filled to the brim with a great mix of items ready to be given to people who need it most.
Colleagues based in Halifax were given the opportunity to donate to local foodbank, Todmorden Food Drop In.
The foodbank carries out brilliant work each year to support locals in the area.
Bags full of food and essential items were donated to the charity this month.
Elsa Fairbanks from Todmorden Food Drop In said: “Thank you to Together Housing staff who donated generously this month.
"The items donated will help us to get closer to meeting the demand on foodbanks at the moment.
"We are busier than ever at the Todmorden Food Drop In and every donation we receive is so important to people who are in need of food in our area, especially at this time of year.”
Ian Clark, Executive Director of Business Improvement for Together Housing Group said: “We’re so pleased to have been able to support Todmorden Food Drop In this month with our donations.
"When we asked colleagues to give what they could to support, we knew we did so in trying times.
“But that donation box filled up little by little and thanks to our teams who gave what they could, we proudly donated bags full of items to the foodbank.
"We’re extremely proud of the support our teams have shown and hope the items make even a small amount of difference to families and households who need it the most.”