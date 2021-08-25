Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Calderdale rider Steve Bate wins silver in cycling pursuit

Visually impaired Steve and his pilot Adam Duggleby' were beaten in the Men's B 4000m individual pursuit.

A strong performance from the Netherlands' Tristan Bangma and Patrick Bos saw them catch the British Tandem team.

The Dutch team had set a new world record in qualifying and carried out that form into the final.

Silver medal winners Stephen Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby of Team Great Britan react during the medal ceremony for track cycling Men’s B 4000m Individual Pursuit Final on day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Bate and Duggleby, who is from Leeds, secured two gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.

Speaking after the race on the Great Britain Paralympic website Steve said: “That’s what you call a classic kicking, we did what we could but it wasn’t enough, their performance was phenomenal and sometimes you need to settle for second.

“Emotionally it’s disappointing but logically we need to be realistic. We gave everything we had, it just wasn’t good enough. I’m just pleased to be standing here with a medal because it could have gone a lot worse.”

The pair were appointed Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours list, for services to cycling.