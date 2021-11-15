Tom Grennan coming to Halifax to play at The Piece Hall

Tom Grennan will play The Piece Hall

The singer, whose smash-hit album Evering Road has been a huge hit, will headline the historic venue’s iconic open-air courtyard on Friday, July 1.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 19 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Tom has had an extraordinary year, playing to huge crowds at Reading, Leeds, Latitude and TRNSMT festivals, and to more than 40,000 fans on his own sold-out UK tour, which included his biggest ever headline show at London's Alexandra Palace.

Announcing the Halifax show, Tom said: “I’m so excited to reveal I’ll be playing The Piece Hall on Friday, July 1. It’s an incredible and beautiful venue – this is going to be a really special night.

“I know Yorkshire loves a party and what I can promise is we’ll be singing, we’ll be dancing and we’re going to have a great night. I can’t wait to see you there!”

Propelled by singles This Is The Place, Oh Please, Little Bit Of Love, Amen and Something Better, the stunning Evering Road – which Tom described as a "thank you note” following a breakup back in March – became his first UK Number One album.

Together with his own singles, Tom joined forces in 2021 with Calvin Harris for the collaborative single By Your Side and Ella Henderson for their hit Let's Go Home Together.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce Tom Grennan as one of our 2022 headliners t The Piece Hall.

“Tom is the man of the moment right now. He’s released a sensational album, has had radio hit after radio hit and on top of that he’s a brilliant live artist whose shows are really special. His show at The Piece Hall will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of Summer 2022!”

As reported last week, Pete Tong is also set to play The Piece Hall next summer, along with Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Brit Award-winner Paloma Faith.