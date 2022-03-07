Tomi Solomon: Coroner calls for safety measures at Brighouse bridge after tragic death of teenager

An inquest resumed into the death of teenager Tomi Solomon today at Bradford Coroners Court.

At the hearing HM Senior Coroner Martin Fleming heard how emergency services were called to the bridge of Huntington Road on June 1 at 2.38pm.

In statements from friends read out at the inquest they said how a group of 25 to 30 teenagers were playing on the bridge and jumping into the water below which wasn't uncommon in warm weather.

Tributes were left to teenager Tomi Solomon after his death in Brighouse

The reports said that Tomi had jumped from the bridge but got into difficulties when he was in the water.

The inquest heard how youngsters tried to come to the aid of the teenager but struggled to keep his head above the water.

The emergency services were called shortly after 2.30pm as a huge operation was conducted to locate the 13-year-old.

It took over 90 minutes for the teenager to be found as boats and emergency services searched the waterway to find the teenager the inquest was told.

Sadly he had died at the scene.

Dad Mbamu Solomon told the inquest that his son was able to swim and had been on holidays with no problems.

"He was young boy that enjoyed life and family life. He was a very happy young man who loved his family and loved football and enjoyed going to school.

"He was very focused and determined. "We’ll remember Tomi as a family, as someone who at all moments would always strive to put a smile on our faces."

A pathologist report said Tomi died by drowning.

Mr Fleming recorded a verdict of death by the way of misadventure.

He said that from the evidence given that Tomi jumped into the water in what appeared to be his first visit to the bridge and it was something he had not done before.

It was immediately clear from entering the water Tomi was struggling to keep his head above the water and struggled to swim to the edge like the other children were doing said Mr Fleming.

"The circumstances have devastated family and all who had the privilege to know him (Tomi)," said Mr Fleming

"Without any question I’ve heard Tomi was a much-loved son whose unexpected death has devastated the family," he said.

"He was loved by his family, he was focused and determined in all he did

"He excelled at football, was popular with his school, it’s absolutely no wonder it has devastated family and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

The Coroner said that he will put putting forward a report under Regulation 28, known as a Report to Prevent Future Deaths to Calderdale Council and the Canal and River Trusts to improve the safety around the bridge.

Mr Fleming suggested that signs be installed discouraging people from jumping from the bridge and not to swim in the waterways below.

He said a report had been submitted by the Canal and River Trust who carried out inspections of the river where the bridge was.

It stated that inspections are carried out bi-monthly and after the incident. It was found that due to the location the water levels can fluctuate but they found there were no hazourds under the water and there was nothing there caused a significant risk.

Mr Solomon added that they believe that location is a 'very, very risky location' and he and his family want to ensure this does not happen to anyone else in the future.