Top award for owner of popular Halifax cafe and wine bar

The owner of one of Halifax's most popular eateries has been given a prestigious award.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:49 am
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:51 am
James and Melanie Thompson with their daughter

James Thompson, who runs Pride and Provenance with his wife Melanie, has won Businessman of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

His citation said: "James is the proud owner of Pride and Provenance, Halifax and has been the visionary and driving force of the reinvention of business during lockdown ensuring it remained afloat.

"His hard work ensured all the team had jobs to return to and he made sure that their customers had regularly deliveries of wine, spirits, beer, cheese and charcuterie during lockdown.

The Pride and Provenance team

"James is always coming up with innovative ideas to keep the business running which was impacted when hospitality was forced to close during the pandemic."

The cafe and wine bar, off Horton Street, expanded in November to open luxury shopping space Pride and Provenance Markets.

