Defiant organisers of a popular Calderdale event say their show will go ahead as planned despite being targeted by animal welfare activists.

The team in charge of Todmorden Country Fair have received more than 780 emails from people raising concerns about some of the planned exhibits at this year’s event.

The emails have come since a page was created on animal welfare campaigners Freedom for Animal’s website dedicated to encouraging people to object to some of the attractions.

The exhibits concerned are camels, a falconry and horse display, and an animal experience.

Camels at a previous Todmorden Country Fair.

Freedom for Animals has branded the planned attractions “cruel” and launched an online form so that people can email the fair organisers.

"At Freedom for Animals, we oppose all forms of animal exploitation and we know you will join us in opposing the cruel plans for this year’s Todmorden Country Fair,” says their website.

Hebden Bridge resident Harry Harlow is one those concerned.

He said: "Whilst I understand that fairs such as these are intended to celebrate country life, the plans to include wild animals in the mobile zoo, falconry, and camel events is wholly inappropriate, cruel, and not in keeping with the tone and purposes of the fair.”

But president of Todmorden Country Fair Shirley Fielder said the same exhibitors have been at the event twice previously, with no concerns raised before now.

She said they all look after their animals to the highest standard, and an animal welfare officer from Calderdale Council always visits to check that creatures are being well cared for.

The show will go ahead as planned, she said, with boosted security fencing and staff.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “We take animal welfare incredibly seriously and the council has a dedicated animal welfare officer as part of our environmental health team.

“When animals are involved in fairs or shows, it is the duty of the event organisers to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to assure us of animal welfare and security – this is a condition of our events licensing agreements and our officers will work with event organisers to ensure that is the case.

“We also attend events to confirm that the correct animal licences are held by exhibitors and assure us that conditions to ensure the safety of animals and the public, are being upheld.

"We will be attending Todmorden Country Show, as we have done in previous years.”

Todmorden Country Show takes place at Centre Vale Park on Saturday, June 21 between 10am and 5pm.

Tickets can be bought from www.tickettailor.com/events/todmordencountryfair2/1599440 or PW Stansfield Butchers in Todmorden Market, Stansfield JT and Son Butchers on Halifax Road, Todmorden News on Bridge Street, The Crumbly Cheese in Todmorden Market and Walsden Village Stores on Rochdale Road.

Other attractions planned for the day include a dog show organised by Pennine Animal Welfare Society, Thomas the Tank Engine Rides, vintage cars and tractors, a fairground, arts and crafts stands, handcraft and produce competitions and a host of trade stalls.