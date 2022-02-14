Tots wish Greetland care home residents a happy Valentine's Day
Caring toddlers from a Greetland nursery have been wishing care home residents a happy Valentine's Day.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:48 pm
Youngsters from Welcome Nurseries took a trip to Angelcare Residential Home with handmade biscuits and cards, as well as balloons.
Kirstie Knowles, nursery manager, said: "The children loved handing the valentine's goodies out to the residents and enjoyed chatting with them.
"The children got given some buns too which of course were a hit! One of the children gave one of the residents a balloon and it made the resident cry tears of joy.
"We have now made future arrangements with the residents coming for story time and also arranging for the children to have lunch with the residents one day soon too."