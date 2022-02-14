Tots wish Greetland care home residents a happy Valentine's Day

Youngsters from Welcome Nurseries took a trip to Angelcare Residential Home with handmade biscuits and cards, as well as balloons.

Kirstie Knowles, nursery manager, said: "The children loved handing the valentine's goodies out to the residents and enjoyed chatting with them.

"The children got given some buns too which of course were a hit! One of the children gave one of the residents a balloon and it made the resident cry tears of joy.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children made cards and biscuits for the residents

"We have now made future arrangements with the residents coming for story time and also arranging for the children to have lunch with the residents one day soon too."