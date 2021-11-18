Town and Local Care is offering a £500 sign on bonus to all new care workers who join by the end of the year

Town and Local Care have created new roles.

Care workers can expect regular work, with fixed or flexible hours, well planned shifts and both full-time and part-time work is available. They are keen to see caring people apply, particularly people new to care or considering a career change. Now may be a great time to switch to a new role that is highly rated by current staff.

Chief Executive Richard Walker said: “We are very excited to not only offer some of the best pay rates and terms in the area, but now we are offering a welcome aboard bonus for new care workers.

"We are busier than ever and with Xmas coming, extra spending money is always welcome! Not forgetting the other benefits of pension, fixed hours and mileage.

"The team are ready to chat on (email and phone) if you want the chance to work with wonderful local people who need your care and support!”