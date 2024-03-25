Town Council announces return of ship to playground in Hebden Bridge
After a period of being out of action due to wear and tear, this piece of equipment is once again available for children to play on and enjoy.
Hebden Royd Town Council supported the principal authority by providing the funding for the restoration and safety inspection of the equipment, bringing it back into public use for children to enjoy among the other equipment in the park..
Students from Riverside School helped the Mayor of Hebden Royd, Coun Bernice Hayes, try out the new Spring-Ship in the spring sunshine.
The Mayor said: “I'm thrilled to join in celebrating the return of our beloved Spring Ship at Calder Holmes Playground.
"It's truly heartwarming to see the Town Council's efforts aimed at ensuring our children can enjoy more of the park, embracing the great outdoors to its fullest”.