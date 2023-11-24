Trackside defibrillator installed and CPR training provided at Halifax Harriers athletics club
Project manager, and Harriers vice president, Martin Haigh organised the training, which was provided by Flat Stan First Aid and the defibrillator was acquired through Wel Medical.
Martin said: “We are extremely grateful the training was provided free by Simon Ferris of Flat Stan First Aid with assistance from Mark Farrar of Wel Medical and delighted that the cost of the defibrillator was met with a generous donation by Halifax Harrier Geoff Ryan, on behalf of the Ryan family.
"Geoff’s daughter Claire is one of our long-standing Great Britain sprinters.
"The cost of the trackside defib cabinet was met by Neil Davidson, from his CPR fund, held at the Community Foundation for Calderdale.
"The device is available to other running clubs and track users. We hope we never use the defibrillator, but if we do, we are trained and ready.”