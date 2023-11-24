Life-saving CPR training has been provided for members of Halifax Harriers athletics club and a trackside defibrillator has been installed at their Spring Hall facility.

Project manager, and Harriers vice president, Martin Haigh organised the training, which was provided by Flat Stan First Aid and the defibrillator was acquired through Wel Medical.

Martin said: “We are extremely grateful the training was provided free by Simon Ferris of Flat Stan First Aid with assistance from Mark Farrar of Wel Medical and delighted that the cost of the defibrillator was met with a generous donation by Halifax Harrier Geoff Ryan, on behalf of the Ryan family.

"Geoff’s daughter Claire is one of our long-standing Great Britain sprinters.

Claire Ryan, Neil Davidson, Geoff Ryan (Claire’s father) and Martin Haigh

"The cost of the trackside defib cabinet was met by Neil Davidson, from his CPR fund, held at the Community Foundation for Calderdale.