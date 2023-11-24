News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Trackside defibrillator installed and CPR training provided at Halifax Harriers athletics club

Life-saving CPR training has been provided for members of Halifax Harriers athletics club and a trackside defibrillator has been installed at their Spring Hall facility.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Project manager, and Harriers vice president, Martin Haigh organised the training, which was provided by Flat Stan First Aid and the defibrillator was acquired through Wel Medical.

Martin said: “We are extremely grateful the training was provided free by Simon Ferris of Flat Stan First Aid with assistance from Mark Farrar of Wel Medical and delighted that the cost of the defibrillator was met with a generous donation by Halifax Harrier Geoff Ryan, on behalf of the Ryan family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Geoff’s daughter Claire is one of our long-standing Great Britain sprinters.

Most Popular
Claire Ryan, Neil Davidson, Geoff Ryan (Claire’s father) and Martin HaighClaire Ryan, Neil Davidson, Geoff Ryan (Claire’s father) and Martin Haigh
Claire Ryan, Neil Davidson, Geoff Ryan (Claire’s father) and Martin Haigh

"The cost of the trackside defib cabinet was met by Neil Davidson, from his CPR fund, held at the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

"The device is available to other running clubs and track users. We hope we never use the defibrillator, but if we do, we are trained and ready.”