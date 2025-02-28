Trades Club in Hebden Bridge win prestigious music industry award

The Trades Club

The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge has been named the Best Venue Under 2,000 capacity at The Northern Music Awards 2025.

The Trades Club is a grassroots venue and socialist members co-operative, operating as a music venue since 1984, and has seen the likes of Nico, Patti Smith, The Fall, Idles, Stereolab, Mark Lanegan, Doves, Laura Marling and Chrissie Hynde play the venue.

It has also had a vital role in helping to establish young artists from the area, such as Working Men’s Club, The Orielles and The Lounge Society, and has been a meeting place for activism and fundraising for the local community.

Venue booker and promoter Mal Campbell said: “It’s great to have this kind of recognition from the music industry.

"We’re proud to be a northern music venue and I’ve always looked to legendary venues like Eric’s in Liverpool and The Hacienda in Manchester for inspiration.

"This is for our staff, volunteers and members, past and present.”