Trekkers from Halifax are preparing for some epic trips in aid of Overgate Hospice.

The hospice has coordinated two overseas treks, one across the Sahara Desert and one climbing Mount Everest.

As well as the two globetrotting adventures, Overgate has announced two UK treks: Ben Nevis and the Jurassic Coast.

Places are still available for all four treks.

The world-renowned Everest Base Camp trek ventures from the mountain town of Lukla, through the world’s highest mountain range and encompasses the most breathtaking scenery imaginable.

Sahara trekkers will experience the beauty of one of the largest deserts in the world. Participants will climb to the top of the Chigaga Dunes where they’ll witness the sunrise over the desert.

The Ben Nevis trek will allow participants to experience the breathtaking beauty of the Scottish Highlands. This adventure will take participants to the summit of Ben Nevis, climbing over 1,300 metres.

The Jurassic Coast trek takes place over two days. Day one starts at Peveril Point to the beautiful Kimmeridge Beach, where adventurers can dip their toes in the sea and search for fossils among the ancient rocks. On day two, participants will trek further along the Southwest Coast Path, taking in views of Worbarrow Bay and the blue waters of the famous Lulworth Cove.

The finish line is at the iconic Durdle Door, a limestone arch formed more than 10,000 years ago.

The funds raised through the trekkers’ sponsorship will go towards the Big Build Appeal, helping Overgate create a new, state-of-the-art hospice for the Calderdale community and will make a real difference in the lives of patients and their families.

Shelf resident and Everest trekker, Ian Scholes said: “I have signed up for this incredible event as it is a once in a lifetime experience.

"I know it will push me towards my limits, but if ever there were a time to go through some short-term personal pain, for the longer-term gain for the hospice’s Big Build Appeal, then this is that time!

"I love new challenges, meeting people, and travelling, so this challenge ticks so many boxes. I can’t wait to get on that plane and to get cracking!”

Veteran trekker and Halifax resident, Paul Waterworth said: “I have always wanted to walk the dunes, and being able to do it whilst supporting a charity that is at the heart of Calderdale means so much to me.

"I have previously scaled Kilimanjaro, walked the Inca Trail for Overgate in 2022, and taken on Everest base camp previously, which I’m going to encourage others to experience.

"My personal favourite experience of Everest was the views of the mountains cutting into the blue sky, it seemed unreal, the bonding moments with other travellers too, at the lone furnace in the lodge, keeping warm, sharing our stories.

"Everest might seem very daunting, and it is quite the challenge to undertake, but if you are unsure, I would say this: there is time to train and prepare, so if you enjoy long walks, then Everest is a possibility for you.

"The guides are professionals; they will make sure you are safe throughout, and you will have the adventure of a lifetime!”

Emma Szyczak, nead of estates and project manager at Overgate, is also trekking the Sahara and said: “Being part of the project team for the redevelopment is an incredible privilege.

"I am deeply involved in the detailed design aspects and have a vested interest in the redevelopment’s success as I will be responsible for managing and maintaining the facilities once they are completed.

“The kindness and support we receive at Overgate is truly overwhelming, and I believe it’s now my turn to give back to this wonderful charity. If you already know me, you’ll know that I adore walking my beagle and that being outdoors brings me immense joy.

"As a personal commitment to supporting Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal, I’ve signed up to trek across the Sahara Desert – an exciting challenge for an even greater cause.”

For more information on the treks, contact Overgate’s fundraising team on [email protected] or call 01422 387121.