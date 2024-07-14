Photo: Overgate Hospice

Nine Overgate Hospice supporters have raised £29,000 after trekking to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trek tested each of them in different ways as they climbed higher and higher to reach 5,895m above sea level.

Each day took them through new terrain and new challenges, hiking through rainforest, moorland, desert and finally the arctic zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the trekkers, Greer, celebrated her 50th birthday on the mountain and was even given a birthday cake made by the local trek guides.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

Rachel Lumb, community and events fundraising lead for Overgate, organised the trek, and said: “Kilimanjaro is one of the toughest hikes to do in the world. We are so impressed and so grateful to each supporter who took on this incredible challenge.

"Not only have they summited the world’s highest free-standing mountain, but spent over a year fundraising as much as possible so that vulnerable people in Calderdale can access our care.

"On behalf of everyone here at Overgate, we just want to extend the biggest thanks to this group of amazing people! Each step they took and every penny raised has meant the world to the people in our care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overgate organises an overseas trek each year, and in 2025 they have two overseas treks to choose from. Both treks will raise funds for the Overgate Hospice Big Build Appeal, where money raised will go towards the building of a new hospice.

To sign up to the Everest Base Camp or Sahara Desert treks, just visit the Overgate website at www.overgatehospice.org.uk.