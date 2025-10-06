Tribute to bubbly and kind-hearted grandad and former Mecca Bingo caller after Halifax crash

A much-loved grandad and former Mecca Bingo caller from Halifax has died after a crash.

Darrell Hanson, who was known as Bobby, died on Saturday from the injuries he suffered when he was hit by a grey BMW 316 on Gibbet Street in Highroad Well two weeks before.

Mr Hanson, who was 54 and from Mixenden, was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and brother, said his family.

"He was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed,” they added.

Close friend Chloe Morris got to know Mr Hanson while working at the New Street pub in Pellon where he was a regular.

Many also knew him from Pellon Social Club where he was a customer and bingo caller, and from Mecca Bingo where he also used to work as a caller.

"He was really bubbly, outgoing and had so many friends,” said Chloe. “He loved people and lit up every room he went into.

"He was really kind and would help anyone out.

Darrell 'Bobby' Hanson and his wife Theresa

"His warmth, sense of humour and genuine care for others touched the lives of so many.”

Mr Hanson was married to Theresa and had three children – Ashley, James and Zoe – who he was very close to, said Chloe.

"He was an absolutely brilliant dad and grandad,” she added.

"His wife is absolutely heartbroken.”

A fundraiser has been launched to collect money for Mr Hanson’s family.

They plan to use anything raised to hire somewhere to stay for a weekend so they can celebrate him.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/darrell-hanson-bobby

A 68-year-old man who was arrested after the crash on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs remains on bail while enquiries into the collision continue, say police.

Anyone who witnessed the accident, which appened at the junction with Churn Street at about 10.22pm on Friday, September 19, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police;s website.

Anyone with footage which may assist the investigation is also asked to contact the team, quoting log reference 2131 of September 19.