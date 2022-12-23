The commanding centre back played nearly 400 times for the club and scored more than 50 goals from his position.

Tributes were led by Town vice chairman Charlie Tolley and life vice president Ray McLaughlin.

In a statement they said: "He was, fundamentally, a great bloke and a footballing legend and will remain forever a friend in our hearts.

Peter Gill

“From schoolboy football, to playing in the park, to teams in the Brighouse Sunday Football League, to the West Riding County Amateur League, and other leagues further afield – Pete was a central part of all the teams he played for.”

They said his loyalty, commitment, fairness and sense of competition would be clear to anyone who played alongside him or against him.

The statement said: “He led by example and by doing so created an expectancy of commitment and contribution from the rest of his teammates that ultimately led to success.

“Pete was an integral part of the rise of Brighouse Town to become one the most successful clubs in the WR County Amateur League and built the foundations for us to eventually move up the football pyramid into the semi-professional ranks to where we are now.

“Starting with the double of a League Cup win and promotion from Division One, to soon being Premier Division champions and West Riding County Cup winners, Gilly was there driving everyone on, leading by example and making sure the success continued.

"The respect that he built and commanded over those years and his commitment to the club inevitably saw him move into coaching roles at Brighouse Town after he had hung up his playing boots.

“Again, he contributed to our continued success and confirmed his position as one of the most important, influential and popular figures in the club’s history.”

Mr Gill was fiancé of Kim, dad to Joseph and Emily, stepdad to Hayley and Nick, grandad to Lennie and Peter and brother to Norman and Gerald.

The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday, December 28 at 2.15pm.

Family flowers only and there will be a donation box on the day.

