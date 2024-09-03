Jean Riley

Tributes have been paid to the talented and much-respected local youth theatre producer, Jean Riley, who has died at the age of 86.

Jean was well-known in the Halifax and Brighouse theatre community, devoting a significant part of her life to amateur theatre and producing and directing 13 shows with the Halifax Light Opera Juniors from 1987 until 2000. Although ill-health meant she had to take a less active role in productions, she remained a strong supporter of both the junior and senior Light Opera societies and other local theatre companies, right up until her death.

In messages of condolence, many people who worked with her, or were tutored by her, have shared the immeasurable impact she had on their lives, with stories of her patience and support, and the admiration and respect she commanded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had a gift for helping young performers to shine and believe in themselves and in many cases, helped them go on to pursue a lifelong passion, or career in musical theatre.

Jean Riley

Local actor and performer, Neil Hurst, said: “A little boy of eight years old met an amazing lady who showed him this beautiful world of singing, acting, and dancing and set him on the path that defined his life from that moment on. I genuinely wouldn’t have the life I have now without Jean Riley. Eternally grateful.”

Outside of musical theatre, Jean taught at Field Lane Primary School, Rastrick; Brighouse Girls Grammar School; Bermerside Community Special School, Halifax; and Queensbury Secondary Modern School.

The funeral of Jean Riley is due to take place on Thursday 12 September at St. Matthew’s Church in Lightcliffe at 1.30pm. A celebration of her life will then follow at Cedar Court Hotel, Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In honour of Jean’s memory and her unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent, her family has requested that instead of flowers, donations are made to the Halifax Light Opera Juniors Society at https://gofund.me/7a04f251.

Jean Riley

The Juniors’ next production will be Lionel Bart’s Oliver. A show Jean herself produced with the company in 1995, and as a sell-out production, one of her proudest achievements.

When asked how she’d like to be remembered in an interview with the Brighouse Echo in the 1990’s, Jean said: “Encouraging young people, my own children and everyone else to put their energies into a worthwhile hobby – not only to achieve their own potential, but to provide a service to the community by providing professional entertainment which is available to all.”