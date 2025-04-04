Tributes to inspirational little Calderdale boy who 'sang and danced through life'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to an inspirational, much-loved and courageous Calderdale boy

Max Swift died peacefully at his home in Sowerby Bridge from cancer, aged nine.

He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was a baby, and underwent several surgeries and treatment procedures during his life.

A pupil at Highbury School and member of 12th Halifax Sea Scouts Beavers group, Max adored music and loved singing and dancing.

He had quite an eclectic collection of music he loved, which included anything from Gangnam style to Daft Punk, Prodigy, the Chemical Brothers, George Ezra, Justin Timberlake, Queen and most 90s dance music.

Max and his older brother loved adventure and both enjoyed climbing, boating, swimming, body boarding, paddle boarding and roller coasters.

He had an adapted bike provided by Cyclists Fighting Cancer Charity and loved going on family bike rides.

Max also loved trains and enjoyed camping trips with his family, and going to Newquay in Cornwall.

He could be a daredevil, enjoying slides, zip wires and speeding around in his electric bumper car.

He also loved taking photos and the TV show Gladiators.

His parents, Katie and Phil, said: "Max was a truly inspirational little boy who never let his disabilities or medical problems define him. He would always find a way.

"He sang and danced through life and never complained.

"We are incredibly proud of Max and all his achievements. We loved him so much and will really miss him.”

Highbury School headteacher Debbie Sweet said Max was a beloved member of his class.

"He was a curious and determined little boy who enjoyed finding out about the world around him,” she said.

"His favourite subject at school was science. He was fascinated with watching things change and he would often announce ‘wow’ in response to experiments in class.

"His friends in class loved him so much. When he was at home following treatment, they would connect with him via Zoom and would get so excited when they saw him on the screen, shouting ‘It’s Max, it’s Max!’

"He was strong and brave, and his family made sure that nothing stood in the way of him having a full and happy childhood.

"Max enjoyed so many activities out of school and lived a full and adventurous life.

"The corridors at Highbury will be quieter without Max and he will be missed by us all, but the memory of our time with him will last forever.”

Liz Bolton, leader of Max’s sea scout colony said Max showed them “no matter what life throws at you, you have to take all the opportunities that come your way”.

"The other beavers enjoyed playing with Max but he also taught us so much about adapting activities to make them inclusive to all,” she added.

"The loss of Max leaves a huge gap in the group but we have so many memories of all the fun we had with him.

"His courage and enthusiasm will be remembered at 12th for a long time.”

Max’s parents would like to thank his carers, MacMillan nurses, staff at Leeds General Infirmary (especially the respiratory ward, oncology ward and neuro ward), district nurses and local children’s services, teachers and support staff at Highbury School, scout leaders at the sea scouts, staff at Rokt, family, friends, neighbours, and all of those who looked after Max and contributed towards his short but fun-packed life.

Max's funeral will take place at noon on Monday, April 21 at Christ Church in Sowerby Bridge.