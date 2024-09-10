The funeral date for a young Halifax man who died in a motorbike crash has been announced.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Troy Hardy, described by one friend as the “kindest soul” and “most genuine lad” died in the accident in Ovenden on August 29.

Emotions Funeral Service has today announced that his funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium in Elland on Wednesday, September 25 at noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraiser launched to help towards the cost of the funeral has been inundated with donations, raising £7,600 so far – more than seven times the initial target.

Troy Hardy

Organiser of the collection Keely Mitchell said: “Troy had only just turned 18. He was vibrant and loving, and touched the lives of everyone around him.

"He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need and his infectious smile and kind heart will forever be etched in our memories.”

One of his friends, Finley Thomas, described the former Calderdale College student as “the most genuine lad you could have ever come across”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew that boy for a short amount of time however in the time he became a brother to me,” he said.

"He loved his family, his girlfriend and his friends and always made sure that he had time for everyone.

"Troy was the kindest soul to have ever stepped on this planet and he will be missed by everyone.

"Sleep well brother, I’ll never forget you.”

To donate to the fundraiser for Troy’s funeral visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keely-mitchell-1

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation into the accident should call the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101.