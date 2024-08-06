Sylvia Graucob

The Finderman Charitable Trust has committed to donating to the new state-of-the-art Inpatient Unit at Overgate Hospice, as part of the Big Build Appeal, in honour of Sylvia Graucob.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1981, Sylvia Graucob generously donated her family home, Overgate, to the community to establish a facility providing end-of-life care for residents of Calderdale.

This act of kindness led to the creation of Overgate Hospice, which has since become a centre of excellence in specialist palliative care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August 2022, The Finderman Charitable Trust, established by Sylvia Graucob, made a significant contribution towards the appeal. This donation not only honours Sylvia’s initial vision but also sets a powerful precedent for the success of the redevelopment project.

Sylvia Gracob and Brian Quinn outside Overgate

Overgate Hospice expresses its deepest gratitude to The Finderman Charitable Trust for their unwavering dedication and contributions. Their support is crucial in enhancing the lives of those Overgate serves through this transformative project.

Overgate Hospice, located in Elland, has been providing compassionate care to individuals with life-limiting illnesses since 1981.

The current facilities, however, have become outdated and insufficient to meet the growing demands of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Build Appeal aims to raise funds for a new Inpatient Unit featuring 16 private, en-suite bedrooms, each with direct access to a private terrace overlooking the hospice’s beautiful gardens.

This new facility will provide a home-from-home environment, allowing families to spend precious time together with the highest level of privacy and dignity.

Laura Golding, director of income generation at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The Finderman Charitable Trust for their continued support towards the hospice and the Big Build Appeal.

"Sylvia’s gift allowed the creation of the hospice many years ago and due to the generosity of the trust she set up, Sylvia’s gift will allow us to care for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I met Sylvia over the years and I know she would be delighted that we are building a new hospice for Calderdale right next to her family home.”

As part of this redevelopment, Overgate Hospice staff have thoughtfully chosen to name each of the new patient bedrooms after flowers. In Sylvia’s honour, The Finderman Charitable Trust have chosen the Primrose room to fund.

The Trustees of the Finderman Trust said: “We are delighted to have supported the Big Build Appeal to help to create exceptional care facilities at Overgate Hospice. The support will continue the legacy provided by Sylvia Graucob.

"It was her wish for people in the Calderdale area living with a life-limiting condition and their families to be offered the specialist support that they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Trustees are equally delighted that the Primrose Room will be dedicated to The Finderman Charitable Trust in memory of Sylvia Graucob MBE.

"They will continue to offer support to Overgate Hospice and send all the Team at Overgate Hospice their very best wishes and congratulations on a superb fundraising effort.”

For more information about the Big Build Appeal or to learn how you can get involved, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk/big-build-appeal or contact [email protected].