Twin towns in Calderdale celebrate 27 years of partnership with weekend in Upper Calder Valley

Areas in Calderdale and Germany have celebrated 27 years of twinning with a jam-packed weekend in the Upper Calder Valley.

By Abigail Kellett
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 11:00 am

Visitors from Warstein in Germany paid a visit to Hebden Bridge as the twin towns celebrated 27 years of partnership.

At the start of the weekend’s events, Warstein Deputy Mayor Gregor Wolle spoke at a civic welcome at Hebden Bridge Town Hall: “Over the past 27 years, we have become close and, in some cases, personal friends. Every Warsteiner who has ever visited West Yorkshire and your beautiful town raves about the attractive landscape and about the hospitality of the people! It leaves behind lasting memories and the desire to embark on a journey from Germany across the English Channel to see you again.”

Gifts of books and book tokens were exchanged between the two towns.

Mayor of Hebden Royd Jane Hoyle and Warstein Deputy Mayor Gregor Dolle

Other events throughout the weekend included a moving ceremony at the Wavy Steps to commemorate Hiroshima and a morning walk, arranged by Mayor Hoyle and led by Marianne Hood OBE from the Cragg Vale History Group, followed by tea and cake provided by the Cragg Vale Community Association at the church of St John in the Wilderness

President of the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society Val Stevens said: “Our long-established twinning links with Warstein, and with our French twin St Pol-sur-Ternoise, are very important to help promote international understanding and friendship. We were delighted to have the Warstein party with us for the weekend.” This view was heartily endorsed by President of the Warsteiner Europa Freunde, Helmut Schulte.

