Twin towns in Calderdale celebrate 27 years of partnership with weekend in Upper Calder Valley

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors from Warstein in Germany paid a visit to Hebden Bridge as the twin towns celebrated 27 years of partnership.

At the start of the weekend’s events, Warstein Deputy Mayor Gregor Wolle spoke at a civic welcome at Hebden Bridge Town Hall: “Over the past 27 years, we have become close and, in some cases, personal friends. Every Warsteiner who has ever visited West Yorkshire and your beautiful town raves about the attractive landscape and about the hospitality of the people! It leaves behind lasting memories and the desire to embark on a journey from Germany across the English Channel to see you again.”

Gifts of books and book tokens were exchanged between the two towns.

Mayor of Hebden Royd Jane Hoyle and Warstein Deputy Mayor Gregor Dolle

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other events throughout the weekend included a moving ceremony at the Wavy Steps to commemorate Hiroshima and a morning walk, arranged by Mayor Hoyle and led by Marianne Hood OBE from the Cragg Vale History Group, followed by tea and cake provided by the Cragg Vale Community Association at the church of St John in the Wilderness