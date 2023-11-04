Two Calderdale swimming pools will get a share of £20million funding to help with running costs

Two swimming pools in Calderdale are among a group that is set to receive a share of £20 million central Government funding to keep them afloat in response to increased operating costs.

The Swimming Pool Support Fund was announced at the March Budget to support facilities with swimming pools.

This first £20 million of funding will go to the swimming pools and leisure centres most at risk of closure or significant service reduction, and will be used to help with the recent rise in energy costs, such as paying towards immediate maintenance costs, heating and pool chemicals.

Todmorden Sports Centre

Sowerby Bridge Swimming Pool and Todmorden Sports Centre will both receive just below £250,000 each.

Operating costs including but not limited to heating, alongside general inflationary pressure has increased considerably over recent months, with local authorities facing greater challenges to make ends meet as a result.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Leisure centres and pools are vital for millions of people to stay fit and healthy, and we know that many public swimming pools are experiencing greater pressure due to increased operating costs.

“We have heard their concerns and have stepped in to help them make ends meet with £20 million immediate relief, and a further £40 million to help improve sustainability of public swimming pools over the long term.

"This is part of our support for grassroots sports facilities with more than £400 million in order to achieve our ambitious target of getting 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”

Five-time Olympic Swimmer Mark Foster said: "Swimming pools are at the heart of communities, and there are so many reasons why this funding to keep almost 200 open in England is so important.

"From babies and children learning to swim, to older adults using their local pool to get active and socialise, swimming has a huge range of benefits and I am a passionate advocate for investment in the grassroots."

