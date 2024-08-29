Two major projects in Todmorden have become mired in controversy with concerns of loss of parking spaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Todmorden’s eight Town Deal projects have become mired in controversy.

The town won £17.5 million in Government funding, with projects developed by Todmorden Town Deal Board, for which Calderdale Council is the accountable body, but two are meeting opposition.

With concerns centred on potential loss of parking spaces in the town centre, the projects for improving the town centre realm – which would mean remodelling Bramsche Square car park and the area next to Todmorden Market and Market Hall to created public and performance space aiming to attract more visitors – and for a cycleway are the bones of contention.

Todmorden Town Centre

Two different Facebook groups have formed to contest proposals in their current form.

Tod Citizens Against Town Deal Cycle Lane and Parking Proposals has almost 900 members and a spokesperson expressed concerns about the two projects and potential impacts to Calderdale Councillors at a regular Ward Forum in the town this week and called for a meeting with the Town Deal Board to discuss these.

“We are very concerned.

“Concerns which have been clearly expressed have been papered over – we will not be silent,” he said.

Coun Silvia Dacre. Picture: Sugarbird Photography

Meanwhile Todmorden Moving Forward – a group which includes Todmorden Town Councillors Pat Taylor and Andy Hollis – has 160 followers, believing current proposals need changing and that they can be improved without losing any parking.

A former mayor of the town, Julie Stansfield, presented to Calderdale Council a petition instigated by businesses in the town last year with more than 2,000 signatures expressing concerns about the plans, particularly about loss of parking spaces, and was critical of consultation.

The council debated the petition, described as one of the largest it had ever received, however a majority of councillors agreed adequate consultation had taken place and would continue.

The cycle scheme also has support – a petition recently launched online at 38 Degrees has 148 signatures of support out of a target of 200 having been launched in the last 24 hours.

Todmorden Market Hall

It says its aim is to counter “those trying to stoke fear and opposition to the proposed cycle lane, which during consultation showed significant support.”

At the ward forum held at Todmorden Town Hall, the Tod Citizens Against Town Deal spokesperson said concerns over the cycle lane included loss of free roadside parking spaces on Burnley Road, and risks to traffic using Todmorden C of E School and Todmorden Cricket Club entrances along the route.

There was no risk to cyclists and pedestrians on the proposed stretched of road and “minimal demand” for a cycle lane, he argued.

In terms of the town centre public realm proposals, the group was concerned about reduction in parking spaces from 59 to 40, believed relocated spaces did not consider some people’s mobility restrictions and impact on business including through a “disruptive” construction process, he said.

Todmorden Outdoor Market

The issue of consultation was raised by opponents of the two projects particularly in terms of for those who did not use social media but Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), who is a Town Deal Board member, said there had been numerous opportunities to do so, including at public sessions.

The cycle lane project was still at consultation stage and work was being done to see if more replacement parking spaces at Rose Street, which is next to Bramsche Square, could be included, though modern requirements may mean it was not possible – but the project would be going ahead, she said.

There will be further opportunities for the public to discuss the projects at separate stalls on Todmorden market for each of the two projects in October, although the town centre realm one will be mainly information-giving and updating on the parking space numbers question, she said.

Coun Dacre said of the town centre realm project: “It’s been through a lot of consultation – there may be people who don’t like it, but there are a lot of people who do like it.”