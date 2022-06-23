Ukraine: Halifax gala ball auction with prizes including trips to Monaco and Disneyland raises £350,000 for people of war-torn country

The auction was part of an event organised by Saving Ukraine 2022 held at The Arches at Dean Clough in Halifax on Saturday.

Prizes up for grabs included holidays to Monaco and Disneyland, a helicopter ride and dinner at some of London's most prestigious restaurants.

A recently displaced artist from Ukraine, now living in Cornwall, donated two of her paintings to help raise funds. Tanya Shymko is a renowned artist who has works in numerous galleries including the Saatchi Gallery in London. Her paintings alone raised £40,000.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ball in Halifax raised a huge amount

And Oleg Safanov, from Wild Geese Irish Whisky, donated more than 250 miniatures whisky bottles as well as four bottles of their ‘Untamed’ brand.

More than 250 guests enjoyed a night of entertainment including Music Box, who wrote their own song and dedicated it to the children of Ukraine, and Svitoch - a Ukrainian choir who sang a medley of Ukrainian songs.

There was also Cossack dancing from Ukrainian group Hoverla.

Organisers thanked everyone who had supported the event and helped with the fundraising.

"This incredible amount will mean the work of delivering aid to Ukraine will continue and ensures lives will be saved through the purchase of medical aid and equipment," they said.

"The team is exceedingly grateful as always to the people of Yorkshire. To date since the invasion, over 1,000 tonnes of aid have been delivered, along with a generator for the town of Irpin as well as blood monitors and medical aid needed for those surviving impact injuries. Vans leave every two weeks taking aid."

Saving Ukraine 2022 has been sending lorries full of donated aid to Ukraine and its border with Poland since Russia started bombing the country in February.

It is also supporting Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Calderdale, offering a pop-up shop with essential items at its base at Dean Clough.

For information about aid needed and when volunteers are required to load the lorries and vans leaving Dean Clough, visit Saving Ukraine 2022's Facebook page.

Lessons for Ukrainian refugees who want to learn more English are starting soon, thanks to local Rorarians.

Calderdale has welcomed more than 90 refugees from Ukraine since the conflict began, with new arrivals expected each week, says Calderdale Council.

It is looking to recruit a Team Leader for the Government’s Home for Ukraine scheme to co-ordinate the borough’s response and welcome the newcomers.

The council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said: "We want everyone who arrives in Calderdale to feel welcome.

“We are a Valley of Sanctuary, with a strong network of organisations working together to create a friendly, inclusive borough for everyone.

“As we continue to see devastating scenes from Ukraine, we remain committed to supporting those fleeing the war.

“The council is currently recruiting to the role of Team Leader for the Home for Ukraine scheme to help coordinate our response and provide support to hosts and a warm welcome to individuals and families arriving in Calderdale.

“The borough has already welcomed over 90 people seeking refuge from the war in Ukraine, and we’re expecting new arrivals each week.

“We’ve seen incredible support from local people, eager to help in any way they can, with amazing examples of kindness across our communities.

“The council is also providing additional support to ensure that both hosts and refugees feel fully supported."

She added: “As well as the kindness of individuals, the efforts of a wide range of community organisations in Calderdale have been vital to support those arriving from Ukraine.