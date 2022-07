The women and girls who have escaped from the Russian invasion to Calderdale gathered at the Duke of Wellington Regiment memorial at the top of Woolshops.

They said prayers and shared memories of lost loved ones.

They then went to Halifax Minster to light candles, say prayers and hold a minute's silence.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group held an impromptu vigil in the town centre

People across Calderdale are opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.