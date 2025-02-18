Update on North Bridge Leisure Centre: Contracts being finalised for new £35 million Halifax leisure centre

Contracts are being finalised to allow long-awaited work to start on a new £35 million Calderdale leisure centre.

Council plans to demolish North Bridge Leisure Centre at Halifax and replace it with a new one on the site which will also include a swimming pool have had something of a rollercoaster ride since they were announced.

Amid spiralling costs – originally £28 million – the project was paused for a year before Calderdale Council could commit to going ahead after revisions, redesign and new costings.

North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax

Raising the issue in a questions-to-Cabinet session, Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said the senior councillors advised last summer that tenders were due to be issued and subject to Government approvals construction was due to start early in 2025.

“Can Cabinet advise if there are any further hold-ups to this project – and when can the people of Halifax reasonably expect to have a fully-functioning leisure centre?” she said.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said tender process for the works had started last July as planned.

But the procurement process was extended in response to feedback from the market in order to maximise interest and ensure submission for the tender were competitive.

An artist's impression of how the new Halifax leisure centre at North Bridge might look. March 2024 image

“The procurement process has now been completed and the contract is currently being finalised with the preferred bidder,” she said.

Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said: “We’re all keen to see this.”

The new leisure centre will include a six-lane swimming pool with spectator seating, a learner pool with a viewing and seating area, a refurbished eight-court sports hall, a 120-station fitness suite, two multi-functional studios, a dedicated cycling studio, a children’s soft play and adventure area, a tag game arena and a café and community area.

Some original elements of the project including a steam room, a sauna and a wellness suite were dropped for cost reasons.

Coun Christine Prashad

Calderdale Council was awarded £12.2 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to support the development of the new Halifax Leisure Centre.

The former Halifax Swimming Pool at Skircoat Road was closed in the pandemic, with a new pool incorporated into the leisure centre plans.