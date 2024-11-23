UPDATED: Heavy snowfall causes disruption to bus and train services in Calderdale

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 09:38 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 10:35 GMT
Bus and train services in Calderdale have been disrupted due to more heavy snowfall in the borough.

Services 501 are avoiding Weather Hill Road, while service 503 is suspended.

Services 511, 512, 513 are avoiding Hambleton while services 541, 542 are terminating at Warley Road.

Service 548 is terminating at Brighouse Bus Station while service 579 is terminating at Sowerby Bridge Rail Station and service 586 is terminating at Rishworth turning circle.

Snow has affected transport in and around Calderdale

TLC Travel services T1,T2,T3,T4,T6, T8, 595, 596, 597 and 598 are not operating in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden,

Northern Rail say the disruption caused by severe weather between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden has now ended and services are no longer affected by this problem.

But train services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds via Brighouse will be cancelled or revised.

