UPDATED: Woman from Shelf who was missing has been found

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:49 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 11:55 BST
A missing woman from Halifax has been found safe and well

West Yorkshire Police say Elizabeth Halliday, 56, from Shelf, has now been found after launching an appeal to help find her yesterday.

