Vet practice raises £1,000 to help give abandoned pets a second chance

Colleagues from Shearbridge Veterinary Centre in Queensbury and their surgery in Hipperholme, Halifax, took part in a sponsored 14-mile walk, taking in five reservoirs.

They raised £1,000 to share between for two local charities - Knine & Kitty Care and Lurcher Link.

Joined by family and friends, they took in five reservoirs - Odgen, Warley Moor, Leeming, Hewenden and Doe Park - on their route,

While it was tiring and some of the team were left with aching limbs, it was all worthwhile because of the money raised for two worthy causes.

Knine & Kitty Care helps stray cats and dogs to find both foster and permanent new homes after they are neutered and vaccinated, while Lurcher Link fosters lost or abandoned lurchers or lurcher-type dogs, before rehoming them.

Shearbridge Vets clinical director Sarah Reeves said: “These are two special charities that are close to our hearts. Knine & Kitty Care rescue, rehabilitate, love and foster cats and dogs that are no longer wanted or have been abandoned in the Halifax and Bradford areas. The money raised will go towards the veterinary care and living costs of these special individuals, who like any animal, deserve a chance of happiness.

“Lurcher Link is a charity in Bradford that provides a lifeline to unwanted and abandoned Lurcher-type breeds. The money raised will finance the living costs and vet bills of these dogs until they find their forever home.

“The walk was a great way to connect with everyone outside the usual busy work environment. It helped us to be active and take notice of the beautiful countryside right on our doorstep. The team was still buzzing when they arrived for work the following day. Surpassing the £1,000 milestone was the cherry on the cake.”