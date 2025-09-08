Vet struck off after removing ID chip from dog smuggled away from Halifax owner by animal rights activists

A vet has been struck off after he operated on a dog stolen from her Halifax owner by animal rights activists.

Amir Kashiv – a vet in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire – removed the ID chip from five-year-old black Labrador Bella after being told she was being mistreated.

There has been no suggestion the vet was involved in the theft but a Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons disciplinary committee has ruled that removing him from their register “was the only appropriate and proportionate sanction in this case”.

Bella was taken after her owner, who had had the dog since she was an eight-week-old puppy, accepted an offer from a young woman to walk his pet after a hip replacement left him “hobbling”.

On December 7, 2022, the young woman collected Bella from her home as usual but about 20 minutes later, she ran back to Bella’s owner’s house, telling him that a firework had frightened Bella and that she had run off.

A number of people helped him try to find his pet but without success.

The man told police at the time: “Bella may just be a dog to some people but I love her unconditionally and my life has not been the same since she was taken.

"I have been unable to sleep since Bella was taken and I am worried I may never see her again.”

The committee heard the young woman was known to be involved in an animal rights group and had taken the dog to have her microchip removed.

Several weeks later, Bella was found and reunited with her owner but when he took her to his usual vets – which had cared for Bella all her life – they found her ID chip had been professionally removed.

The committee heard Dr Kashiv admitted removing a microchip surgically from Bella after sedating her and giving her a local anaesthetic.

He said he had been told that the dog had “come from a bad situation” and was being abused, and they had “a good home lined up for it”.

The vet said: “Based on my understanding at the time, I genuinely felt that removing the chip was in Bella’s best interests as she could now have a home where she would be exercised, cared for and loved, none of which it seemed she had in her previous home.”

But he agreed that Bella had no visible injuries, was in a good condition and that there was no evidence that she had been in a poor environment.

And a vet at the Halifax practice where she was registered said confirmed they had seen Bella consistently through her life.

She had been frequently brought to the practice for worming and flea treatments, and was up to date with her vaccinations.

The Halifax vet stated that the owners had attended the practice with Bella a couple of times for minor issues, which showed that Bella lived with a caring family who were concerned about the welfare of their dog.

Anyone who has genuine concerns about the welfare of an animal can contact the RSPCA at https://www.rspca.org.uk/reportaconcern