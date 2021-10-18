VIDEO: Minis and Emmerdale star at Halifax's Piece Hall for 'Yorkshire Job' rally

The cars parked up in the historic building for the climax of the four-day 'Yorkshire Job' rally, raising money for Buttle UK, which supports vulnerable children hit by the pandemic.

Liam, who plays mechanic Dan Spencer in the hit TV soap, was there to support the cause, welcome the cars to The Piece Hall and officially close the event.

"Firstly, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Joseph Howes and the Buttle UK team for inviting me here today. When I heard about it, I jumped at the chance to be here to support this critical and important cause.

The Minis at The Piece Hall. Photo by Ellis Robinson

"What Buttle UK does to help and support children is so important and needed more than ever now – many children have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and the grants Buttle UK provides to these children are an incredible lifeline helping to keep these families afloat.

"I also wanted to thank all the jobbers who have taken part in the Yorkshire job this year for their incredible fundraising efforts. One hundred per cent of the money you have raised will go directly to helping the children who are struggling most, and they will give these children a real chance at life, so your efforts really will also make a real difference."

He also thanked organisers of the event Freddie and Giulia St George, as well as all those who flocked to The Piece Hall to take a look at the cars and The Piece Hall team for hosting.

The rally is usually held in Italy and named the Italian Job Charity Rally, inspired by the original 1969 film The Italian Job.

The event started in 1990 and was the brainchild of mother and son organisers Giulia and Freddie St George. To date, they have raised just shy of £3m for children's charities.

Both Giulia and Freddie were awarded MBEs for their charity work this year.

Joseph Howe’s, Chief Executive Officer of Buttle UK, said: "These are particularly tough times for families that are struggling, and we know the numbers of children living in poverty are rising all the time.

"We wanted to thank The Piece Hall for accommodating the grand final of the first ever UK Italian Job."