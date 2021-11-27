Virgin Media O2 announces thousands of homes linked to new network

Virgin Media O2 expands gigabit network (2)

Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service has average download speeds of 1,130Mbps.

As part of the gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded thousands of homes in Halifax, Brighouse, Elland and Sowerby Bridge to gigabit speeds.

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK with Calderdale the latest area to benefit. We’re now within touching distance of bringing future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network.

“With our gigabit rollout progressing at an unmatched pace, and Calderdale residents set for a speed boost, we’re building the next-generation broadband network that’s ready for the technology of tomorrow.”

More than 14.3 million homes in all four UK nations are now able to access Virgin Media’s Gig1 service, making the operator one of the largest gigabit broadband provider in the UK.

By the end of 2021, Virgin Media O2 will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of more than 15.5 million homes.