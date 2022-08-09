Visitors get their skates on at Piece Hall's roller skating rink

Skaters of all ages took the chance to roll around the rink at Halifax’s historic venue.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, chief executive, The Piece Hall Trust, said: “The roller rink is something new we’ve developed for this summer.

"The first day has proved hugely popular with toddlers and grandparents alike taking to the rink.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becca Kingston enjoys the Roller Skating Rink erected at the Piece Hall.

"It will stay on our courtyard until 16 August, so do book places via our website or at our visitor centre.

"On Friday and Saturday evenings, we’ll be turning the rink into a roller disco, so I’m expecting to see plenty of glittery outfits!”

The rink will be open for advanced bookings from 10am – 8pm daily, while two professional skaters are on hand to get the novices moving or to help more experienced skaters improve their skills.

Tickets are £12 for those aged 14, and £9.50 for four to 13-year-olds.

Sophie Dawson-Hyde roller skating at the piece hall

Sophie Daswon-Hyde gets ready to Roller Skate

Jemma Dawson, and son Joseph Dawson-Hyde skating at the Piece hall

Gracie Payne holds her arms out to balance during Roller Skating