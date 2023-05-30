Vital funds raised to help people of Ukraine during Eurovision Song Contest screening at The Piece Hall

Sandra Adams and Halina Denison

Sandra Adams and Halina Denison, on behalf of Halifax Branch of the Association of Ukrainians and Saving Ukraine 2022, ran a stall with Ukrainian gift items.

“There was a lot of support and generous donations, on what was a great evening,” Sandra said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to thank the Piece Hall and all the people who support Ukraine.”

Charles and Sandra Adams with Tony Cooper with a delivery of medical supplies.

The £200 raised will go towards buying much needed medical supplies for wounded soldiers and civilians in Ukraine.

The Eurovision Song Contest was due to be held in Ukraine but due to the war, Great Britain hosted the event instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saving Ukraine 22 have purchased a number of decommissioned ambulances, which are being sent to Ukraine with medical supplies. Once there, the ambulances are repainted and modified and used to collect wounded soldiers from the frontlines or used as temporary operating theatres.

The Halifax Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, together with Saving Ukraine 22 and the Ukrainian Catholic Church Parish Committee, are asking for donations of medical supplies toiletries and specific food items to fill the ambulances.

Halifax Rotary Club have already provided some medical supplies.

If anyone can help, items can be dropped off at The Pop Up Shop, Floor 3,D Mill, Dean Clough, HX3 5AX on Fridays between 9am-3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad