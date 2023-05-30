Vital funds raised to help people of Ukraine during Eurovision Song Contest screening at The Piece Hall
Sandra Adams and Halina Denison, on behalf of Halifax Branch of the Association of Ukrainians and Saving Ukraine 2022, ran a stall with Ukrainian gift items.
“There was a lot of support and generous donations, on what was a great evening,” Sandra said.
“We’d like to thank the Piece Hall and all the people who support Ukraine.”
The £200 raised will go towards buying much needed medical supplies for wounded soldiers and civilians in Ukraine.
The Eurovision Song Contest was due to be held in Ukraine but due to the war, Great Britain hosted the event instead.
Saving Ukraine 22 have purchased a number of decommissioned ambulances, which are being sent to Ukraine with medical supplies. Once there, the ambulances are repainted and modified and used to collect wounded soldiers from the frontlines or used as temporary operating theatres.
The Halifax Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, together with Saving Ukraine 22 and the Ukrainian Catholic Church Parish Committee, are asking for donations of medical supplies toiletries and specific food items to fill the ambulances.
Halifax Rotary Club have already provided some medical supplies.
If anyone can help, items can be dropped off at The Pop Up Shop, Floor 3,D Mill, Dean Clough, HX3 5AX on Fridays between 9am-3pm.
Further information can be obtained by visiting Saving Ukraine 22 on Facebook.