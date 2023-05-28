News you can trust since 1853
Volunteers brave heat and difficult conditions to trek for Calderdale homeless charity

Dozens of people pulled on their hiking boots in aid of a Halifax-based homeless charity.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th May 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read

A team of 74 walkers braved hot and difficult conditions to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Calderdale SmartMove.

Paula Biggs, Community Engagement Officer at the charity, said: “Our support teams were outstanding and looked after everyone the whole day with water, food, first aid and advice.

"The support that we have received for this event from both local businesses and individuals has been amazing and just shows how well thought of our charity is in the local community.

Volunteers taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Calderdale SmartMove
Volunteers taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Calderdale SmartMove
"We have exceeded our fundraising target and hope to raise £14,000 in total.

"This money will make a huge difference to the increasing number of vulnerable families and individuals we support.

"Thank you everyone who took part and all our supporters.”

Calderdale SmartMove, whose office is in Halifax town centre, has been helping the borough’s most vulnerable for the last 25 years.

Volunteers took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Calderdale SmartMove
Volunteers took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Calderdale SmartMove

Volunteers took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Calderdale SmartMoveVolunteers took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Calderdale SmartMove
Volunteers took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Calderdale SmartMove
