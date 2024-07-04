Volunteers flock to Calderdale school for its very own DIY SOS project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Calderdale school has undergone its very own DIY SOS as members of the community pitched in to spruce it up.

Colden Junior and Infant School, near Hebden Bridge, has seen dozens of people volunteer their time to make improvements to the school.

More than 50 volunteers gave their time to help on the day, with people helping to complete a variety of jobs including plastering, mowing grass and filing planters.

Volunteers worked hard to spruce up Colden Junior and Infant School, near Hebden Bridge

Michelle Williams and Kerry Amesbury, co-chairs of the PTA Friends of Colden School (FoCS), have shared their thanks for everyone who volunteered to lend a hand.

They said: “We feel very lucky that so many of our teachers, parents, friends, neighbours, ex pupils, FoCS team and members of the local community joined us for the day.

"Thankful to all the teachers for squeezing in another school day and working so hard on the weekend.”

The generosity didn’t stop there as more than £1,100 was raised to help buy materials for the works.

Other works that took place throughout the weekend were sealing windows frames, cutting back overhanging trees and clearing blocked playground drains.

Michelle and Kerry added: “We would also like to share our appreciation from supporters from further afield who didn't necessarily have a direct connection to the school but answered our call for help and came to support us for the day.

“We are thankful for a team of nine strong volunteers from Tesco's maintenance team, who not only tackled the difficult jobs but did so with a smile and great organisation.

"They were the first to arrive and put in a huge shift. They even donated to us all the materials for the jobs they were working on and supplied their own tools. Evidence that not all heroes wear capes.”

A team of over 20 from The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Halifax also helped out on the day.

“We couldn't have done this without the support of our local community,” said Michelle and Kerry.

"What we have achieved is amazing and it was all done with a huge sense of community team spirit and optimism.