Volunteers from well-loved Halifax charity take on mammoth walk

The team of four from Mothershare will set off on the morning Friday, June 3 and trek the 55 miles to Blackpool, arriving the next evening.

The charity helps vulnerable families all over Calderdale, providing clothes, blankets and other essential items.

They receive generous donations of items which can be passed on second hand but need funds to buy some items they do not have enough of or that can only be provided new, such as mattresses and underwear.

"Like most charities, the pandemic pushed the charity to its limit, with more referrals than ever, yet limited the ability to raise much needed funds," said the team.

"Now with the cost of living increase, two packs of briefs, two packs of boxer shorts and socks cost Mothershare £50, just for one family."

The group have paid for their own accommodation so all funds raised will be going straight back into the service to support families in Calderdale.

They are appealing for donations as well as sponsorship from local businesses and anyone who can donate walking socks, blister plasters, water and protein bars for the volunteers