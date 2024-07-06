Volunteers honoured for their 17 years of work restoring a historic railway station building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale volunteers who have dedicated nearly two decades to improving one of the borough’s railway station buildings have been presented with an award for their hard work.

Sue and Geoff Mitchell, who run Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, were given a plaque in recognition of their impressive contribution in bringing the derelict building up to present-day standards by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Society.

Members of the society visited Mytholroyd Station and were given guided tours of the three-floor Grade ll-listed building, including its superb staircases and restored fireplaces, by Mr and Mrs Mitchell.

Renovation of the building, which had been derelict for 40 years, has come thanks to funding from Network Rail, Historic England, and Railway Heritage Trust.

Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Society board member Philip Hellawell presenting the plaque to Geoff and Sue Mitchell

A further grant from the Department for Levelling Up plus support from Northern Rail, Calderdale Council and Hebden Royd Town Council will soon enable the fitting of lighting, heating, and running water.

Mr and Mrs Mitchell and the rest of the group’s volunteers have been campaigning for over 17 years for this project and have endured setbacks, including flooding and the pandemic.

The eventual aim is to turn the building into a community centre that provides studio space for local artists.

Opened in 1874 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway, the station building next to Platform 2 contained a booking hall, waiting rooms, a station master’s office and a ticket collector’s office.

But after it was closed and boarded up in 1984, the building fell into disrepair and was frequently targeted by vandals.