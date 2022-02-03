Volunteers team up to tidy up Halifax neighbourhood

The Big Mosque Street Clean on Saturday was a huge success, with pupils from Halifax Academy and members of Pellon Litter Pickers among those who met at Halifax Community Fridge, at Madni Mosque, to give the surrounding neighbourhood a tidy.

The monthly street cleans have been started to bring a sense of pride to the area, clean the neighbourhood, and help volunteers meet new people.

They take place on the last Saturday of each month from 12pm to 1pm, meeting outside Halifax Community Fridge.

The volunteers taking part in the Big Mosque Street Clean in Halifax