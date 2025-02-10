"Vulnerable people are being caught out and punished" - Patients at some GP surgeries in Halifax being fined for incorrect parking

A money advice service in Calderdale says patients at some GP surgeries in the borough should not be given fines for incorrect parking.

Andrew Sykes, of Noah's Ark in Ovenden, has himself been fined for failing to register his car number plate at Spring Hall Medical Practice - which runs five practices in Calderdale - in November.

After complaining about the fine via email, it has now been increased to £100 and Andrew has received a letter from a private debt collection firm chasing the money.

"My issue is not the fine or embarrassment at my own stupidity for not noticing the myriad of notices telling me to register my vehicle," Andrew said, "but it is the fact that vulnerable people are being caught out and punished.

Spring Hall Medical Centre on Spring Hall Lane

"Mine is not isolated: a friend of mine took her father for a GP appointment but waited in the car, and two weeks later she also received a parking fine because her father didn't input her vehicle's details.

"Her father paid the fine because he didn't want the stress of her appealing it.

"I simply cannot understand how a patient attending a pre-booked GP appointment should be fined in this way and then, after appealing against the fine and producing evidence of the GP appointment, have that appeal rejected.

"Now the fine is nearly doubled, along with the threat of 'further action'. I know how those threats impact on people's mental health and overall wellbeing.

Andrew Sykes at Noah's Ark Centre, Ovenden.

"When I attended the surgery, I was unwell. I simply didn't notice the array of signage telling me to get a parking permit.

"The reason for this? I was unwell. All I had was a bit of chest infection but it was enough to block out everything else around me and make me blind to everything other than the fact that, I was unwell.

"I've had my own mental health journey both personally and professionally. I know what some of the triggers are for mental health episodes and suicidal ideation.

"I've campaigned locally and nationally for change in debt collection practices, especially around the use of bailiffs."

Halifax MP Kate Dearden says she has received complaints regarding from two surgeries, but that following discussions, there has been good engagement from the practices and she is now representing these cases directly to Civil Enforcement Ltd.

She said: "Being fined, simply for incorrectly inputting details when you attend your local GP, simply adds to the anxiety of going to the doctors, causing more stress for people when they are often at their most vulnerable.

"I have been supporting constituents who have been in touch to report they have been impacted by this issue and have been advocating on their behalf with both the civil enforcement companies and the practices involved.

"I will continue to have these conversations to stand up for my constituents impacted and encourage anyone who has been fined whilst at their local GP for this reason, to please contact my office."

Civil Enforcement Ltd, who are used by Spring Hall Medical Practices to collect unpaid debts, said: "The Parking Management system was introduced because of unauthorised and abusive parking which often prevented legitimate patients, especially those with mobility issues, from being able to park.

"Patients who couldn’t park would either be late or miss appointments altogether – missed GP appointments cost the taxpayer £290 million annually.

"The system is very easy to use and ensures that only legitimate patients, staff, and visitors to the surgery can park.

"Where a motorist can demonstrate that they were attending the surgery legitimately, but forgot to obtain an exemption, those mitigating circumstances are taken into account and the parking charge is either cancelled or dealt with under the parking code appeals charter.

"The surgery itself is able to cancel parking charges for patients.

"Motorists can easily avoid issues often highlighted in the media, by adhering to the following simple tips.

"Most car parks now have some form of parking management system in place – look out for, and read the signs which are displayed. Operators have to adhere to strict criteria set out in the Parking Code of Practice and if the signs are misleading or incorrect, you can raise this with the Operator or the relevant Parking Association.

"We follow strict guidelines for communications in respect of outstanding parking charges – whilst we recognise that being in debt can cause stress and anxiety, we encourage people to engage with us at the earliest opportunity. If someone receives a PCN and believes it has been issued in error, they should not ignore it. The quicker a motorist engages with the operator, the quicker any issues will be resolved.

"Contact details and how to appeal will be set out clearly on the PCN and any reminder letters, along with debt counselling and advice notifications."

Pennine GP Alliance, who advocate for general practices in Calderdale, have been contacted for comment.

Spring Hall Medical Practices said: "We're sorry to hear that some patients have received parking fines. We understand how frustrating this can be and are working to prevent it in the future.

"The parking system, which is managed by an external company who we hold no pecuniary interest in and have no affiliation with, ensures enough spaces for patients. The system was originally installed to ensure patients are able to park when attending and to stop others from misusing the car park.

"To avoid fines, visitors need to enter their car registration on the digital device inside the practice. Signs are in place, and help is always available if needed.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and will work to raise greater awareness of the system moving forward."